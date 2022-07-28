Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi Lays the Foundation Stone for the Anbar Combined Cycle Power Plant Project in Al-Furat Subdistrict of the Anbar Governorate

Iraqi PM Al-Kadhimi lays foundation stone for 1.64GW Anbar combined power plant. (Credit: Media Office of the Iraqi Prime Minister)

Prime Minister Mr. Mustafa Al-Kadhimi laid the foundation stone for the Anbar Combined Cycle Power Plant Project with a capacity of 1640 megawatts in Al-Furat Subdistrict of the Anbar Governorate

During the ceremony of laying the foundation stone, Mr. Al-Kadhimi stated that the Combined Cycle Power Plant will contribute to supplying the electrical grid system with additional power capacity that will improve the level of production and provide a better service to the citizens of Anbar.

The total production capacity of the Anbar Combined Cycle Power Plant is 1,642 megawatts with a cost of one billion dollars, and the project will take three years to be completed.

The project consists of four GT26 gas units, with a unit capacity of 273 megawatts, and two steam units with a capacity of 275 megawatts.

