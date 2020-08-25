The sixth and ninth national gas transmission lines are expected to ensure stable gas supplies to the cold provinces of the country

The sixth national gas transmission pipeline connects South Pars to the western provinces of the country. (Credit: IlyaYurukin from Pixabay)

The Iranian Government has launched three major new oil projects, which have a combined value of around €4.7bn.

Launched by Iranian President Dr Hassan Rouhani in a video conference, the projects include the development plan and improvement of gas dispatching centre and sixth and ninth national gas transmission lines as well as the first phase of Bushehr Petrochemical project.

The third project is the 500MW West Karun combined cycle power plant and its associated transmission lines and substation.

Sixth national gas pipeline has 110 million cubic metres of gas capacity

With daily transmission capacity of 110 million cubic metres of gas, the sixth national gas transmission pipeline connects South Pars to the western provinces of the country.

The 1,200km-long pipeline is intended to transport South Pars gas through Bushehr, Khuzestan, Lorestan, Ilam and Kermanshah provinces to Dehgolan city in Kurdistan province.

Additionally, the 125km pipeline, which is added to the ninth section of the national gas transmission network, has a transport capacity of 60 million cubic metres.

It runs from 32km west of Behbahan and extends to the border of Bazargan and northern Maku.

In addition to ensuring stable gas supplies to the cold provinces of the country, the pipelines are expected to play a key role in energy trade with other countries.

The first phase of Bushehr petrochemical plant involved the installation of a gas sweetening, ethane and methanol units, among others, reported Tasnim News Agency.

Moreover, the West Karun combined cycle power plant will supply power for the oil and gas fields including the North and South Azadegan as well as the North and South Yaran fields, according to the news agency.