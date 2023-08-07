Field operations will complete over the coming week with the demobilisation of personnel and equipment

Invictus Energy Limited (“Invictus” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its CB23 2D seismic acquisition program at its 80% owned and operated Cabora Bassa Project in Zimbabwe.

Comments from Managing Director Scott Macmillan: “The new data will provide additional coverage of several exciting leads in the east of the basin that were identified on our CB21 and legacy Mobil datasets.

“Initial field processing of the seismic data demonstrates structural closure at multiple target intervals across a number of leads in the Central Fairway and Basin Margin play.

“Following the full processing and interpretation of the new data we are aiming to mature those leads and add to our material prospect portfolio as candidates for future exploration drilling.

“We are extremely pleased with the performance of Polaris and the local field crew who have delivered a high-quality project on time and on budget with excellent health and safety performance and no lost time incidents.

“The successful completion of our second survey in the basin marks a significant milestone for Invictus and we are proud of how we have engaged and involved the local communities and stakeholders which provided over 100 jobs in the delivery of the program.

“With our preparations for the drilling of Mukuyu-2 this quarter well underway these are exciting times for the company.

CB23 2D seismic acquisition program completed

On 3 August Invictus completed the acquisition of its CB23 2D seismic survey in EPO 1848 & EPO 1849 in the Cabora Bassa basin in northern Zimbabwe.

The survey, which was completed on time and on budget, was acquired on Invictus’ behalf by Polaris Natural Resource Development Ltd (“Polaris”) and is complementary to Invictus’ existing CB21 survey (also acquired by Polaris).

A total of 425km of high quality 2D seismic data were acquired which will provide enhanced coverage of prospects and leads identified in the eastern areas of Invictus’ Cabora Bassa basin acreage.

The program’s HSE performance has been excellent with >77,000 hours of field activities completed with no lost time incidents.

Through the seismic project over 100 people from local communities were employed in various roles to support operations.

The survey was carried out with the support of local stakeholders and interest in the activities was high.

Throughout the project a team of dedicated community liaison officers (CLOs) completed extensive local stakeholder engagements. The CLOs arranged over 100 meetings with a total of 2,600 people consulted, and a further 38 schools with nearly 5,000 pupils engaged to ensure up-to-date community awareness of the activities and all cultural obligations observed during the program to minimise the impact to the local community.

Field operations will complete over the coming week with the demobilisation of personnel and equipment.

