Invenergy Edge simplifies energy decision-making, pairing onsite infrastructure, offsite renewable supply, and sophisticated software through technology-agnostic implementation including financing

Invenergy announces launch of Invenergy Edge to serve large facility and fleet owners with turnkey, sustainable energy solutions. Photo: courtesy of Pexels from Pixabay.

Invenergy, the world’s leading privately held sustainable energy company, announced today the launch of its new business, Invenergy Edge, to serve industrial and public sector facility and fleet owners with intelligent energy management. Leveraging Invenergy’s technology-agnostic approach, end-to-end capabilities and cost-saving scale advantages, Invenergy Edge simplifies decision making for large energy consumers and addresses unprecedented market demand for energy sustainability, power reliability, and fleet electrification.

“This is not the first time Invenergy has launched a new business intended to meet diverse customer needs in evolving markets,” said Michael Polsky, Founder & CEO of Invenergy. “Invenergy’s predecessor companies and leadership bring decades of experience-from cogeneration to the latest technology in advanced energy storage-to this venture. Drawing on this experience, Invenergy Edge will provide comprehensive, innovative cost-saving energy choices to new customers seeking greater control of their energy future.”

The number of companies that have committed to powering their operations with 100% renewable energy has grown 88% year-over-year since 2016, and companies and communities are increasingly embracing electrification for vehicle fleets. At the same time, power outages cost the U.S. economy $44 billion every year. Technology cost reductions and digital innovation make it easier than ever for customers to lower their energy costs, increase reliability and advance sustainability – all at the same time. Yet, facility and fleet owners whose core businesses are not energy face challenges navigating a fragmented market with providers tied to proprietary solutions or with partial capabilities.

Invenergy Edge does not own specific technology or services that it is obligated to sell to customers and has end-to-end capabilities ranging from initial consultation to the design, construction, financing and operation of cost-effective projects. With industry-leading monitoring and management provided by the 24/7 Invenergy Control Center, customers’ assets are constantly monitored and fully optimized in response to changing market dynamics to generate additional revenue. The Invenergy Edge Customer Portal provides real-time visibility and tools to inform decision-making for facilities or fleets. Invenergy Edge leverages a world-class team of technical experts with a reputation for excellence in execution and an understanding of the critical importance of minimizing interruption to business operations.

Whether through onsite solar, generators and fuel cells, energy storage, load management, smart controls, electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, market interaction or off-site renewables procurement, Invenergy Edge is a one-stop-shop for turnkey energy solutions that meet the unique needs of facility and fleet owners across geographies. For customers facing challenges with energy supply, Invenergy Edge can increase resiliency and reliability in the face of natural disasters, grid disruptions or planned shutoffs.

“Invenergy Edge will simplify energy solutions and cost-effectively advance sustainability and electrification goals for our customers,” said Invenergy Senior Vice President and Head of Invenergy Edge, Shashank Sane. “Invenergy’s scale and track record of providing energy solutions affords Invenergy Edge customers low-cost, tailor-made options at an entrepreneurial pace to deliver results from day one.”

Source: Company Press Release