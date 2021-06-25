Processing has commenced with low grade ore and will transition to run of mine grade ore over the next week

Operations at Karlawinda Gold Project. (Credit: Capricorn Metals Ltd.)

The board of Capricorn Metals Ltd (Capricorn or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has completed construction of its wholly owned Karlawinda Gold Project and has started continuous ore processing.

Commissioning activities were completed to plan over the last three weeks and culminated in the ball mill and crushing circuit being ready for full operations in the last week.

Processing has commenced with low grade ore and will transition to run of mine grade ore over the next week as the operation moves to steady state. The project is now building gold in circuit and is expected to pour first gold in around one week.

Capricorn Executive Chairman Mark Clark commented:

“The commencement of continuous ore processing at the Karlawinda Gold Project is a significant milestone for Capricorn. It is the culmination of a huge effort from our construction team and key contractors. We now look forward to transitioning to full steady state operations and turning the project in to a profitable, long life business.”

Source: Company Press Release