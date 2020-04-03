The Kaskasi project is the company's third offshore wind farm in German waters

Nordsee Ost wind farm. (Credit: innogy SE)

Germany-based energy company, Innogy has taken final investment decision (FID) to build 342MW Kaskasi Offshore wind farm project in the North Sea.

The firm has signed contracts for all major components required for the project, which is the company’s third offshore wind farm in German waters.

The contract value is approximately €500m ($544.7m) for wind turbines and foundations, the offshore transformer substation and the cabling for the wind project.

Bladt Industries will construct, deliver and commission the offshore transformer substation

The firm has selected Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to deliver 38 units of SG 8.0-167 DD Flex offshore wind turbines for the wind farm.

Located 35km north of the Heligoland Island, the Kaskasi wind farm will be equipped with wind turbines each with a capacity of about 9MW, a rotor diameter of 167 metres, and a total height of 191 metres.

Along with the turbines, substation will also be installed on monopile foundations which are constructed by Bladt Industries, which is contracted to construct, deliver and commission the offshore transformer substation.

Seaway 7 is planned to start installation of the foundations using a new installation method in third quarter of 2021 in water depths of 18 to 25 metres.

Slated to commence operations in summer 2022, the wind project will be connected to the existing HelWin2 converter platform which is near to the coast.

The power generated by the wind farm will be equivalent to power more than 400,000 households with green electricity once it is operational.

Recently, Innogy has collaborated with Asia Cement to further develop Chu Feng offshore wind project off the coast of Taiwan.

The company is involved in the deployment of over 2,500MW of offshore wind projects in Europe and has further offshore development projects across the world.