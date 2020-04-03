With a capacity of up to 448MW, the wind farm will be located off the northwest coast of Taiwan near Hsinchu City

Innogy partners with Asia Cement to build Chu Feng offshore wind project in Taiwan. (Credit: Pixabay./Bente Jønsson)

Germany-based energy firm Innogy has collaborated with Asia Cement to further develop Chu Feng offshore wind project off the coast of Taiwan.

The two companies have formed a strategic partnership to develop the project to participate in the next grid allocation round in the country.

Located off the northwest coast of Taiwan near Hsinchu City, in the wind-rich Taiwan Strait, the project will have an installation capacity of up to 448MW.

Innogy Renewables Operations Offshore senior vice president Sven Utermöhlen said: “The government has plans to considerably increase the role of offshore wind energy in Taiwan’s electricity production.

“The Chu Feng project will enable us to enter this growing market with a strong local partner at our side, whose local expertise complements our global experience and technical know-how, and who share our ambition to drive the growth of offshore wind in Taiwan.”

Innogy opened a new local office in Taipei in 2018

In 2018, the energy company has opened a local office in Taipei to build up regional knowledge and expertise by joining forces with local partners.

The firm has taken part in the deployment of over 2,500MW of offshore wind projects in Europe and has further offshore development projects across the world.

Chu Feng Preparatory Office CEO Henry Wu said: “The Far Eastern Group is committed to develop green energy to reduce our carbon footprint and support the government in meeting its renewable energy targets, and have ambitions to grow our wind power business in Taiwan.”

Recently, Innogy has started construction on the 47.5MW Dolice wind farm located in West Pomerania province.

Slated to commence operations by the end of this year, the wind farm will feature 19 units of Siemens Gamesa’s SG 2.5-114 turbines.