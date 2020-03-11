Located in in West Pomerania province, the Dolice wind farm will feature 19 units of Siemens Gamesa’s SG 2.5-114 turbines

The Dolice wind farm will feature 19 units of Siemens Gamesa’s SG 2.5-114 turbines. (Credit: innogy. )

Germany-based energy firm Innogy has commenced construction on the 47.5MW Dolice wind farm in Poland.

Located in West Pomerania province, the wind farm will feature 19 units of Siemens Gamesa’s SG 2.5-114 turbines.

The Dolice wind farm is expected to become operational by the end of this year.

In addition, Innogy is also constructing the 33MW Zukowice wind farm in Lower Silesia. The project, which will be equipped with 11 Nordex-built wind turbines, is scheduled to be commissioned in June 2020.

The investment in Dolice and Zukowice wind projects amounts to €101m.

Innogy had won the Dolice contract in a Polish tender for large-scale onshore wind capacity in November 2018.

Innogy onshore and solar senior vice-president Katja Wünschel said: “We are pleased that construction has started of Dolice, our tenth onshore wind farm in Poland.

“Together with Zukowice we have more than 80 megawatts under construction, which is the result of our successful participation in the first Polish Onshore auction for big installations.

“The Polish market offers many excellent wind and solar locations, the possibility to take part in auctions or to carry out climate protection projects under market conditions. We are looking forward to further sustainable investment opportunities to support Poland’s energy transition.”

Last year, Asahi Breweries Europe Group unit Kompania Piwowarska signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Innogy, as part of its plan to use 100% renewable electricity for its operations.

As per the PPA, Innogy will sell power generated by Nowy Staw wind farm in Poland to Kompania Piwowarska to power its three Polish breweries.

Currently, Innogy operates eight onshore wind farms with a combined power generation capacity of more than 240MW in the country.