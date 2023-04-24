Upon its commissioning, the facility will benefit from capacity payments to ensure stable and predictable revenues to which will be added revenues derived from the merchant market

Innergex achieves financial close on its San Andrés battery energy storage project in Chile. (Credit: Scott from Pixabay)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX: INE) (“Innergex” or the “Corporation”) is proud to announce the closing of a US$49.5 million (CAN$66.7 million) non-recourse construction financing with SMBC for the San Andrés battery energy storage project, with 35 MW/175 MWh (5 hours) of storage capacity located on the site of Innergex’s existing San Andrés solar facility in the Atacama desert in Northern Chile.

The San Andrés battery project is Innergex’s second utility-scale project under construction in Chile, in addition to the 50 MW/250 MWh (5 hours) Salvador battery project. Both projects are scheduled to be commissioned in 2023.

“With both the San Andrés and Salvador battery projects advancing construction, we expect to add a total of 425 MWh of storage to our assets in Chile by the end of the year,” said Michel Letellier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Innergex. “We are very proud of our growing storage portfolio as we believe energy storage is an essential complement to renewable energy. These projects will allow Innergex to take advantage of excess production and optimize revenues based on market dynamics and demand in Chile. Innergex is committed to the development of storage facilities across our different markets, either in addition to existing assets to add more flexibility and reliability or as stand-alone facilities to ensure grid resiliency.”

The San Andrés battery project will feature Mitsubishi Power’s Emerald Storage Solution and will be located on the site of the 50.6 MW San Andrés solar facility. It will dispatch the renewable energy produced by the solar facility and stored during the day to evening hours to benefit from peak prices and avoid daytime congestion. Work on-site commenced in February 2023 and is progressing well with the required permits in place.

The total construction costs of the San Andrés battery project are estimated at US$61.9 million (CAN$83.4 million) and will be mainly financed with a US$49.5 million (CAN$66.7 million) 2-year non-recourse bridge loan. The construction bridge loan is expected to be repaid with the proceeds from a future long-term non-recourse financing after the facility reaches commercial operation. The remaining US$12.4 million (CAN$16.7 million) will be financed from Innergex’s revolving credit facilities.

The project will benefit from capacity payments, which represent an important component of the battery energy storage system overall revenue stream. Chile has recently approved new legislation on energy storage and electromobility that promotes and recognizes the valuable contribution of energy storage projects to grid reliability.

In addition to the stable and predictable revenues generated through capacity payments, the project will dispatch and sell the stored renewable energy on the merchant market at times of greater demand, enabling the facility to support the grid upon energy peak demand and optimize the project’s returns.

The San Andrés battery storage facility is expected to generate annual revenues of approximately US$8.0 million (CAN$10.8 million) in its first full year of operation, while operating, general and administrative expenses are expected to reach US$0.4 million (CAN$0.5 million) during the same period.

Source: Company Press Release