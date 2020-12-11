The vessels will each have a length of 200 metres and a beam of 35 metres.

InfraStrata, a UK-based company focused on strategic infrastructure projects, has signed a letter of intent with Triumph Subsea Services (Triumph) for the construction of two windfarm development vessels (WDVs).

As per the LoI, InfraStrata‘s wholly owned subsidiary, Harland & Wolff (Belfast), will be responsible for the construction, assembly and delivery of the WDVs to Triumph.

The LoI features construction of one vessel and Triumph will have an option for an additional vessel to be built at Harland & Wolff (Belfast).

The WDVs will be equipped with the latest advanced marine technology, robotics, safety systems as well as autonomous systems.

These vessels will also feature diesel electric hybrid engines, which will ultimately transition into hydrogen fuel cells

The WDVs will serve as multi-purpose vessels, and can not only be used for fixed and floating wind farm installations, but also will be capable of providing sub-sea cable laying and marine services for offshore carbon capture and green hydrogen projects.

The WDVs will be engineered with locally sourced products from a UK supply chain.

Following the signing of LoI, the next steps for a binding contract will involve, inter-alia, analysis of the detailed design packages, agreement of timelines and milestones, right from fabrication to delivery, and then subsequently, placing the required financing structures by Triumph and its partners with Harland & Wolff.

After being contracted, each vessel is expected to produce revenues for Harland & Wolff between £340m and £360m over the 24-30 month period of fabrication.

This will be followed by additional revenues if further life support contracts are secured.

The two parties intend to execute a contract to build the vessels by the end of June next year.

However, currently the LoI does not provide any binding obligations on either party, and as such, cannot be “construed to be a binding fabrication / build contract”.

InfraStrata CEO John Wood said: “This LoI is one of many potential projects that we are working on and is in line with our strategy to make the Harland & Wolff Group a leading shipbuilder and fabrication company in the UK.”

“As previously indicated, fabrication will become a huge element of our business moving forward and, by utilising both our Belfast and Appledore capacities symbiotically, we are able to provide an attractive works schedule to our clients.”

“Should this project proceed to contract, it will provide a sound base for Harland & Wolff to demonstrate its capacity and capability to deliver cutting-edge vessels, whilst retaining sufficient spare capacity for other projects across both yards.”