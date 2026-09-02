The wind farm will span approximately 143km² at Ras Shokeir. Credit: Thorsten Schier/Shutterstock.com.

Infinity Power and Hassan Allam Utilities (HAU) Energy have entered into a power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) to develop a 1GW wind project in the Red Sea Governorate.

The agreement covers the Ras Shokeir Wind Project, which will be located in the Gulf of Suez region and is set to cover approximately 143km².

The signing of the PPA was carried out by Infinity Power co-founder and CEO Nayer Fouad and EETC chairperson Mona Rizk.

Other attendees at the signing ceremony included senior representatives from both companies and project partners.

The 1GW wind farm is expected to generate enough electricity to supply more than 1.2 million homes in Egypt when operational.

It is estimated to reduce annual carbon dioxide emissions by more than 1.36 million tonnes.

The agreement brings together several partners to develop a large-scale wind project, with the goal of expanding renewable energy and enhancing Egypt’s clean energy infrastructure.

The wind farm’s output is intended to help meet Infinity Power’s target of 10GW of operational renewable energy capacity by 2032.

HAU Energy, together with its partners, reports involvement in renewable energy projects amounting to more than $3.5bn (E£179.15bn) in investment across a 3.3GW development portfolio.

Ras Shokeir was selected for the wind farm due to its location within the Gulf of Suez wind corridor, an area considered to have strong wind resources suitable for large-scale power generation.

In November 2025, HAU Energy and Infinity Power signed agreements with Egypt’s Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy and EETC for the development of two renewable energy projects in the country.

The proposed projects are set to provide a combined capacity of 1.2GW of solar power and 720MW-hours of battery storage.