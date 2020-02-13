The installation in Åmål is identical to Azelio's installation located on one of the world's leading solar parks in Ouarzazate in Morocco

Inauguration of Azelio's energy storage installation in Åmål. (Credit: Azelio)

Azelio inaugurated its verification project in Åmål, Sweden in front of media and locally invited guests. The installation in Åmål is identical to Azelio’s installation located on one of the world’s leading solar parks in Ouarzazate in Morocco. Azelio will install an additional project in Abu Dhabi later in 2020.

Azelio’s center in Åmål has test and development operations to optimize the systems that are now being installed in various locations around the world. Two systems are located by the center in Åmål and two are located in Ouarzazate Power Station in Morocco, one of the world’s leading solar parks. Later in 2020, four additonal systems will be installed in Abu Dhabi, together with Masdar and Khalifa University, with the aim of including Azelio’s technology in Masdar’s product offering.

On Wednesday, an inauguration of the system in Åmål took place, in front of media and invited local guests.

“We are very proud to showcase our solution, which is an important contribution in the global transition from fossil to renewable. By making renewable energy available around the clock at a low cost, we can increase productivity from existing installations of solar PV and wind power and enable a sustainable development in parts of the world that today depend on diesel generators”, says Azelio’s CEO Jonas Eklind.

Azelio has developed a solution for storing renewable energy and make it available around the clock as electricity and heat. The system uses recycled aluminum as storage medium, containing no rare minerals and is completely emission-free. The recycled aluminum does not suffer reduced capacity over time, and can be used over and over. Azelio has signed seven memorandum of understandings in 2019 and early 2020 and will begin the verification of its technology in Morocco during the first quarter of 2020. The verification data will then be used by customers to finance projects using Azelio’s technology. The first commercial installations are planned for the end of 2020, followed by serial production starting at Azelio’s factory in Uddevalla, Sweden in 2021.

Source: Company Press Release