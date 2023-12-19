Worley is a leading global provider of professional project and asset services in the energy, chemicals and resources sectors.

Iluka awards EPCM contract for Balranald Critical Minerals project. (Credit: Zac Edmonds on Unsplash)

Iluka has awarded Worley a contract to provide engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services for Iluka’s Balranald Critical Minerals project in Balranald in New South Wales, Australia.

This project extracts and processes minerals for producing high grade, high quality critical mineral products in Australia. The project will be developed using Iluka’s innovative, remotely operated, underground mining technology which enables access to ore bodies previously considered uneconomic, with lower environmental disturbance and lower carbon intensity relative to traditional extraction techniques.

Our teams in Australia with support from Global Integrated Delivery (GID) teams in India, will work closely together to develop the design and manage the construction of the process plant and associated infrastructure.

“Worley has over 50 years of experience designing and executing mining projects and we look forward to working with Iluka to deliver the project safely and sustainably to meet Iluka’s development goals and work towards our purpose of delivering a more sustainable world” said Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer of Worley.

Authorized for release by Nuala O’Leary, Group Company Secretary.

Source: Company Press Release