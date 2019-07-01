Illinois American Water President Bruce Hauk today announced the Company’s acquisition of the Alton Regional Wastewater System.

Image: Illinois American Water acquires Alton Regional Wastewater System. Photo: Courtesy of crazyhorse/FreeImages.com.

The purchase adds approximately 23,000 new wastewater customers to the Company’s customer base in Southern Illinois. The system serves customers in Alton and nearby communities of Bethalto and Godfrey.

The City of Alton voted in favor of the sale in April 2018. The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) approved the sale on June 26, 2019. The sale was completed today.

“We have a long history – over 140 years – of providing quality water service to the Alton area. We look forward to continuing our commitment to Alton by also ensuring reliable wastewater service to our valued customers,” said Hauk.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker said the sale of the wastewater system to Illinois American Water is, “in the City’s best interest.” He went on to say, “This expanded partnership with Illinois American Water provides significant net proceeds to help fund other city needs and priorities. It also puts our wastewater system and needed future investments in professional hands with Illinois American Water, a company that is familiar with Alton and its residents.”

Illinois American Water is committed to upgrading the Alton Regional Wastewater System, including the treatment facility, pump station and completing requirements set forth in the city’s long-term control plan. These requirements are included in Alton’s National Pollution Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit.

“Illinois American Water has provided the River Bend area with water service for more than 140 years,” said Karen Cooper, senior manager for Illinois American Water’s Southern Division. “We are excited to broaden our partnership with the City of Alton. Alton has a proud history and bright future. We look forward to our continued partnership.”

Cooper added that the company is committed to continued growth and economic development in the River Bend region, which includes Alton. A study by the University of Illinois showed the sale of the Alton Regional Wastewater System would mean that over the first five years of Illinois American Water ownership, Alton would benefit from $65.8 million economic support.

“This is an exciting acquisition for Illinois American Water and our employees in Alton and throughout Illinois,” said Hauk.

The Alton Regional Wastewater System acquisition appraisal process was conducted under ICC supervision and established by the Illinois Water Systems Viability Act. This law gives communities an alternative to value their water and/or wastewater system when considering being acquired by an investor-owned water utility.

Source: Company Press Release