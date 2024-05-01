The EBRD is organising a financial package of up to € 2.7 million for a local utility, Khojagii Manziliyu Kommunali

EBRD and Switzerland improve water supply in Tajikistan. (Credit: Onkel Ramirez from Pixabay)

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Swiss government are helping to address pressing water treatment and environmental issues in Tajikistan by contributing additional funds towards the completion of upgrades to water and wastewater infrastructure in the city of Fayzobod and 14 neighbouring communities.

The EBRD is organising a financial package of up to € 2.7 million for a local utility, Khojagii Manziliyu Kommunali, which will be supplying water to more than 30,000 residents of the Fayzobod region, a large, 900 km2, administrative district in the Rasht Valley. It consists of the Bank’s sovereign loan of up to €1.35 million and a capital grant of €1.35 million anticipated from the Swiss government through the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

The funds will complement an original investment made in 2022. The project will help address issues in critical drinking water and wastewater infrastructure and will promote the sustainable use of water by minimising water losses.

EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso said: “Our Bank is pledging more resources to strengthen Tajikistan’s resilience to climate change and to reduce water consumption by upgrading water networks and associated infrastructure. Once the project has been completed, the local population will benefit from rehabilitated networks and better sanitation.”

SECO will additionally provide € 200,000 to support the procurement and construction supervision.

To date, the EBRD has invested €947 million through 168 projects in Tajikistan.

