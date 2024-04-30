Under Water Corporation's five-year pipeline renewals program, priority sections of water and wastewater mains will be replaced to mitigate any risk of future blockages, leaks and bursts, and support population and economic growth

Cook Government piping $80 million into WA's water networks. (Credit: Tom from Pixabay)

The Cook Government is investing in the future reliability of Western Australia’s water and wastewater networks with a $79.9 million investment to be funded in the 2024-25 State Budget.

Under Water Corporation’s five-year pipeline renewals program, priority sections of water and wastewater mains will be replaced to mitigate any risk of future blockages, leaks and bursts, and support population and economic growth.

A total of $39.5 million is being provided to reline wastewater pipes in the Perth metropolitan area and regional WA using trenchless technology where possible, to minimise the impact on communities by reducing the need for extensive excavation. The technology works by winding a plastic spiral inside the existing pipe to reline it.

The remaining $40.4 million will be used to renew priority sections of water pipes in some of Western Australia’s older suburbs, many of which have been in service for the last century.

Perth’s sandy soil profile means some leaks may not be immediately visible on the surface. Replacing ageing sections of piping helps save valuable water and reduces disruption to the community.

Leaks can be caused by numerous factors including the location and age of the asset, pipe material, soil conditions, tree roots or nearby construction.

Water Corporation supplies water to more than 2.6 million customers via 52,000 kilometres of pipeline right across the State, including 15,000 kilometres of water main in the Perth metropolitan area.

Comments attributed to Water Minister Simone McGurk:

“The Cook Government is continuing to provide significant investment for essential maintenance, such as relining or replacing ageing pipes, to prevent leaks and bursts.

“We are committed to reliable essential services for Perth and WA’s regions, and are pumping $39.5 million into relining wastewater pipes using trenchless technology to minimise disruption for communities.

“Many of the water pipes in the older suburbs of Perth are close to 100 years old and were designed to carry water in a very different time when there were far fewer people living in WA.

“People often don’t think about this sort of infrastructure because it’s out of sight. However, these investments are critical to ensure the State’s water supply reliability for the future.”

Source: Company Press Release