Iberdrola’s subsidiary commences construction of two solar plants in Spain

The combined output will prevent around 52,000t of CO₂ emissions annually. Credit: Iberdrola.

Iberdrola España has started construction of its first two solar plants with a combined capacity of 366MW in the Valencian Community of Spain.

The company is allocating €252m ($293.5m) to the Cofrentes I and Ayora 1 parks, which are expected to enhance the region’s energy autonomy.

Located in the province of Valencia, the Cofrentes I (184MW) and Ayora 1 (182MW) plants are projected to generate over 650GWh of clean, competitive, and locally sourced energy each year.

This output will be supplied to approximately 200,000 homes and will prevent around 52,000 tonnes (t) of carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions annually.

At peak construction periods, the projects will employ 1,300 workers, many of whom will be local to the Ayora-Cofrentes valley.

The solar facilities are scheduled to become operational by the end of 2026.

Upon commissioning, they are expected to create additional local employment opportunities for management and maintenance.

Moreover, Spanish suppliers such as Ingeteam, Eiffage, Ormazabal, Mesa, and OHLA are involved in the project.

Iberdrola España is implementing a selective photovoltaic investment approach, tied to renewable power purchase agreements and partnerships with investors.

In the Valencian Community, the company’s total installed generation capacity exceeds 4.84GW, of which more than 3GW is free from CO₂ emissions.

Earlier in September, Iberdrola signed a PPA with Selex Gruppo Commerciale for a total of 1,250GWh of clean energy.