The machines used in the repowering will have a unit power output up to six times that of the first wind turbines installed in Spain more than two decades ago

Iberdrola to repower first four wind farms in Spain. (Credit: Iberdrola, S.A. )

Iberdrola will repower four onshore wind farms in Spain, which will reduce the number of installed wind turbines by almost 200 and increase the energy output of the facilities by an average of 30 %. The machines used in the repowering will have a unit power output up to six times that of the first wind turbines installed in Spain more than two decades ago.

Repowering involves replacing a wind farm’s old turbines with more powerful and efficient models using the latest technology. This produces more energy and has less impact on the landscape, making a significant contribution to efficiency and sustainability in energy generation.

With this action, these Iberdrola wind farms, some of which were commissioned in 1998, will switch from using 660 and 750 kW turbines to 4.5 MW turbines. In addition, they will generate clean energy to supply a population equivalent of about 110,000 homes per year.

The projects are expected to have an impact on the local economy through the use of local labour, and even more indirect opportunities during decommissioning and construction of the supply chain.

The initiative is part of the first call for grants under the Circular Repowering programme, awarded by the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge through the Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving (IDAE).

