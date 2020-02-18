The agreement will help fast-track innovation and streamline the adoption of applied technologies

i-Tech 7 Command Centre. (Credit: i-Tech 7)

i-Tech 7, Subsea 7’s Life of Field business unit, and Shell International Exploration & Production, Inc, have entered into a collaborative technology agreement to accelerate subsea digitalisation, initially for a period of five years from the fourth quarter of 2019.

The agreement will help fast-track innovation and streamline the adoption of applied technologies in areas such as marine robotics, advanced sensing, artificial intelligence and autonomous systems to address the industry’s challenges to improve safety, cost-efficiency and sustainability.

Steve Wisely, Senior Vice President for i-Tech 7, said: “Digitalisation is core to our strategy and we are continuing to expand our digital capability and offering, to strengthen our market position and deliver enhanced value to our customers.

“This partnership extends our on-going relationship with Shell for the provision of subsea life of field services. Both companies share a common vision for safe, efficient and optimised offshore operations and this partnership will help accelerate the development and deployment of digital asset integrity management services to support Shell’s offshore assets in the region.”

“Digitalisation will support Shell to become a world-class investment case by improving our productivity, reliability and performance as well as reducing the costs of our assets,” said Christian George, Shell Vice President of Wells, Deep Water and Surface Engineering Technology. “We are delighted to extend our strong operational partnership with Subsea 7’s Life of Field business unit into the area of technology development.”

“Their mix of technology development and operational expertise across the life cycle of deep water assets will help us accelerate the deployment of these transformational technologies,” added George.

