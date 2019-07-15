Hurricane Energy plc, the UK based oil and gas company focused on hydrocarbon resources in naturally fractured basement reservoirs, announces that the 205/26b-B well ("Lincoln Crestal") was spudded on 12 July 2019 using the Transocean Leader rig.

Image: An offshore gas drilling platform. Photo: courtesy of QR9iudjz0/Freeimages.com.

Lincoln Crestal is the second in a three-well programme on Hurricane’s Lincoln and Warwick assets – the Greater Warwick Area.

A further update will be made following completion of drilling and testing operations. Hurricane has a 50% interest in the Greater Warwick Area following Spirit Energy’s farm-in to the P1368 South and P2294 licences in September 2018.

Source: Company Press Release