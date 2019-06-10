Pennsylvania American Water announced the start of construction to replace aging water main in Bridgeport Borough to improve water service reliability and fire protection for area residents.

Image: The project will replace cast iron pipe dating back to the early 1900’s. Photo: Courtesy of Paul Brennan from Pixabay.

Over 100 customer service lines will also be upgraded and connected to the new main. The cost of the project is approximately $1.4 million and will replace cast iron pipe dating back to the early 1900’s.

In Bridgeport this week, crews will begin to install nearly 4,200 feet of new eight-inch ductile iron water main and replace 144 customer lines with ¾ inch copper pipe. Construction will occur on Prospect Street between Holstein and Fraley Streets, East Rambo Street between Prospect and Coates Streets, and Hurst Street between Union Avenue and East 4th Street. Final paving restoration is scheduled to be completed by the end of November 2019, weather permitting.

Crews will work weekdays between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Traffic restrictions will be in place during construction, and motorists are urged to give themselves extra time and exercise caution when traveling through the work zone. During construction, customers might experience temporary water service interruptions, discolored water and/or lower than normal water pressure. For more information, contact Pennsylvania American Water’s customer service center at 1-800-565-7292.

Source: Company Press Release.