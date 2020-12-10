NordLink is claimed to be the first HVDC Light bi-pole installation in the world to perform at a record level of 525 kV and 1,400MW

The link in the future will be capable of delivering power enough to cater to approximately 3.6 million homes in Germany. (Credit: 41330 from Pixabay )

Hitachi ABB Power Grids has energised the NordLink project, which is a 623-km long high-voltage direct current (HVDC) electricity interconnection linking the power markets of Germany and Norway.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids’ Grid Integration business unit managing director Niklas Persson said: “We are delighted to be contributing to this milestone project, which brings Europe another step closer towards its vision of an interconnected and carbon-neutral energy system.”

“Together, with the NordLink owners, Statnett and TenneT, Hitachi ABB Power Grids is contributing to the development of an integrated European energy market, which is powered by renewable energy and underpinned by an electricity backbone that supports sustainable society.”

Statnett executive vice president Gunnar G Lovas said: “Our new interconnector, NordLink, is now entering trial operations and is ready to exchange renewable power between our two countries. NordLink will help us to achieve our climate goals and create value on both the Norwegian and the German side of the link.”

Hitachi ABB Power Grids is claimed to be contributing to UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 7 by energising the NordLink project and through its HVDC technology.

The two converter stations at the heart of the NordLink project and located in Southern Norway and Northern Germany were designed, engineered and supplied by Hitachi ABB Power Grids.

This project, which involves several locations, countries and customers, was executed on time.

Trial operations for the project are to start in this month and planned to be completed by early next year.