Highview Power, a long-duration energy storage solutions provider, has contracted Tenaska Power Services to identify, model, optimize and provide energy management services for up to four giga-scale cryogenic energy storage plants in the United States over two years. The initial project is expected to be developed in the ERCOT market

Image: Highview Power has awarded a contract to Tenaska Power Services. Photo: Image by rawpixel from Pixabay.

Javier Cavada, president and CEO of Highview Power, said: “Highview is proud to work with Tenaska Power Services to develop our first projects located in the United States. They are well-respected and have an impressive track record of managing large energy assets.

“Tenaska’s capabilities and leadership in this market make them the ideal provider to help Highview Power scale our technology in the United States.”

Grid operators are turning to long-duration energy storage to help increase reliability, improve power generation economics and balance the grid. At giga-scale, Highview Power’s long-duration energy storage systems paired with renewables are equivalent in performance to thermal and nuclear baseload power.

The CRYOBattery uses Highview Power’s proprietary cryogenic storage technology and is currently the only long-duration energy storage solution that is locatable and offers multiple gigawatt-hours of storage, representing weeks’ worth of storage, rather than hours or days.

Source: Company Press Release