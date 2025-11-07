The Hemerdon mine, fully owned by Tungsten West, is reputed to be one of the largest tungsten resources globally. Credit: Stig Helmer/Shutterstock.com.

Tungsten West has produced the first trial tungsten concentrate at the Hemerdon tungsten and tin mine in Devon, UK, as part of the ongoing processing trial.

This move marks a key step in the company’s strategy to restart production at the mine.

The processing trial forms part of a wider programme aimed at testing and optimising the mineral processing facility’s performance, which is crucial for the full-scale resumption of mining operations.

The ongoing programme is focused on de-risking operations while collecting essential technical data required for the planned restart.

Tungsten West CEO Jeff Court said: “The progress we are making in this processing trial is an important milestone in restarting operations at Hemerdon and provides confidence to our neighbours, the Environment Agency, our investors and off-takers that we are moving towards production. We have ensured that all activities throughout this trial have been conducted to high environmental and operational standards.

“As the need for a diversified source of tungsten intensifies, Hemerdon becomes an even more important strategic asset.”

The Hemerdon mine, fully owned by the company, is reputed to be one of the largest tungsten resources globally.

Demand for strategic metals such as tungsten and its co-product tin is rising rapidly, driven by their critical applications in emerging technologies, according to Tungsten West.

The company is aiming to meet this growing demand by bringing the Hemerdon mine back into production.