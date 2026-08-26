Halliburton will use its drilling and evaluation offerings to deliver a unified approach for appraisal drilling. Credit: Halliburton.

Halliburton has secured an integrated contract from bp for the first appraisal campaign in the deepwater Bumerangue field offshore Brazil.

Financial details of the contract were not disclosed by the companies.

The contract covers a combined range of drilling services intended to support efficient reservoir evaluation and enhance overall operational performance.

Halliburton will use its drilling and evaluation offerings to deliver a unified approach for the appraisal drilling project.

By bringing together different services under one framework, the company aims to simplify operations.

The LOGIX automation and remote operations system will also be used, with the goal of increasing execution efficiency and maintaining consistent results.

Halliburton’s LOGIX automation and remote operations platform is designed to support decision-making by providing data and real-time adjustments during drilling activities.

The system applies machine learning and can alter drilling parameters while operations are ongoing to manage complex geological conditions.

By linking downhole data with rig control systems, the technology aims to improve drilling efficiency and rate of penetration.

Halliburton Latin America senior vice-president Francisco Tarazona said: “This award reflects Halliburton’s ability to execute complex deepwater projects through a combination of digital solutions, integrated service delivery and local expertise.”

According to Halliburton, the partnership aims to enhance oil and gas operations by using digital technologies and automation in well construction.

The use of integrated services and software is intended to provide a continuous workflow covering all stages, from planning to execution and evaluation.

The company states that data, AI and advanced drilling tools will be used to deliver real-time information, supporting decision-making and steady performance during the development of the deepwater project.

Last month, Halliburton deployed its LOGIX automation and remote operations technology at a deepwater exploration well operated by Eni offshore Indonesia.