Foreign Minister Claude Joseph, and Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu announced a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen cooperation, particularly in the field of electricity, at an event held in Port-au-Prince

Haiti and Turkey announce strategic energy partnership to boost struggling electricity sector. (Credit: Pixabay/Gerd Altmann.)

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu hailed the announcement of a strategic partnership between the Haitian and Turkish Governments, including an energy agreement between the Haitian Government and Karpowership, an energy company that builds and operates floating power plants.

Foreign Minister Claude Joseph, and Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu announced a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen cooperation, particularly in the field of electricity, at an event held in Port-au-Prince. Haiti’s Finance Minister Michel Patrick Boisvert, Central Bank Governor Jean Baden Dubois and Presidential Energy Advisor Dr. Evenson Calixte were also in attendance.

At a roundtable with Karpowership’s Chief Commercial Officer, Zeynep Harezi, Foreign Minister Joseph also announced a plan by the Turkish energy company to provide power through their floating power plants, called Powerships. The electricity is intended to fill an immediate need following rolling blackouts in areas including Cap Haïtien. This initial contract is part of a Memorandum of Understanding, giving Haiti the option to switch from heavy-fuel oil to a 20-year LNG to Powership project

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse has been working to boost energy production in the country in the face of opposition from monopolies and special interests, and today’s announcement is a major breakthrough for Haiti’s energy production capacity.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said:

“Turkey wishes to boost cooperation with Haiti in all possible areas, such as energy and construction. To strengthen the legal basis of our bilateral cooperation, today I am happy to sign seven important agreements, including an economic cooperation agreement which will establish a joint economic commission between Haiti and Turkey.”

Haitian Foreign Minister Claude Joseph said:

“This strategic partnership between the Haitian Government and the Government of Turkey is an important piece of a plan to solve Haiti’s long-running and devastating energy crisis. This is a significant milestone for our country, and in simple terms, will help ensure many more Haitians will have access to electricity.

“I am confident that Powerships can offer a swift and meaningful step forward in filling our current, severe gap in power supply.

“President Moïse will continue working to deliver on our promise to power up the entire country. This is urgent, we will not allow time or funds to be squandered as occurred in the past.”

Source: Company Press Release