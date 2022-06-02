The facility is expected to have a production capacity of 300,000 tonnes of green hydrogen per year

The facility will be built at a new greenfield site in East Port Said. (Credit: Suez Canal Economic Zone)

Egypt’s Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Germany’s H2 Industries to construct a waste-to-hydrogen plant with an estimated investment of $4bn.

To be built at a new greenfield site in East Port Said, the facility is expected to have a production capacity of 300,000 tonnes of green hydrogen per year.

The 1GW LOHC Hydrogen Hub will be able to dispose four million tonnes of organic waste and non-recyclable plastic per year. The Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) will be secured at the Mediterranean entrance to the canal and will be transported by a fleet of hydrogen-powered waste trucks.

H2 Industries CEO Michael Stusch said: “This project has the double benefit of creating valuable clean hydrogen while addressing the important issue of waste management by using organic waste, including plastic waste.

“This is just the first of 3 international projects where governments, around the globe, realize that organic waste and especially plastic waste, if treated correctly, can be a valuable asset and used to generate significant amounts of clean energy. With our project in East Port Said.”

Clean hydrogen produced by H2-Industries is expected to support Egypt’s domestic energy transition.

Separately, H2-Industries has signed an MoU with Public Establishment For Industrial Estates – Madayan to build a $1.4 billion waste-to-hydrogen plant in Oman.

The proposed facility to be built on a 200,000m2 coastal site will be able to convert up to one million tons of municipal solid waste each year.

The project will also include a 300MW solar installation consisting of a 70MW of electrical storage.

Stusch said: “This is an exciting opportunity and one that will take the tons of waste that collects in Oman and turn it into green hydrogen.

“The $1.4 billion investment into Oman will make a substantial contribution to the country’s waste management strategy and demonstrates how fighting climate change and enhancing environmental protection can go hand in hand and benefit all stakeholders.”