The 402MW Dudgeon offshore wind farm has been producing energy to power more than 410,000 UK homes since its completion in 2017

Image: The 2610 Twin Axe vessel, Green Storm. Photo: Courtesy of Green Marine UK Ltd.

Green Marine, a British company that offers marine engineering services and vessel charter, has won a three-year contract from Norwegian energy company Equinor to deliver operations and maintenance (O&M) work for Dudgeon offshore wind farm.

Located off the coast of Cromer in Norfolk, the 402MW Dudgeon offshore wind farm has been producing energy to power more than 410,000 UK homes from its 67 6MW wind turbine generators since its completion in 2017.

Under the terms of the contract, Orkney-based Green Marine will supply Damen-built 2610 Twin Axe vessel, Green Storm, to assist the company’s onshore team in the operations and maintenance of the wind farm.

Green Storm from Green Marine is used to transport personnel and cargo

Green Storm is used for the safe transportation of personnel and cargo to offshore installations in the offshore wind industry.

Green Marine managing director Jason Schofield said: “We are extremely proud to have been awarded this long-term contract with such a valuable client as Equinor. It is credit to all the hard-working staff within Green Marine.

“This contract award is an important stepping-stone in the growth ambitions of the company, and we look forward to building on our close relationship with Equinor and expanding our services in the offshore wind industry.”

Established in 2012, Green Marine provides turnkey project solutions from design through to completion of marine operations.

Equinor marine and logistics leader for the Dudgeon project Simon Underwood said: “We are delighted to start this relationship with Green Marine and look forward to working together closely.

“The Green Storm is an excellent vessel that will allow us to continue safe and expeditious operations offshore at the Dudgeon windfarm.

“The Green Storm provides the technicians with a comfortable and efficient transfer platform that enhances efficient productivity whilst maintaining the highest level of safety. She is a welcome addition to our fleet and will work in tandem with our service operations vessel.”

Green Marine offers several services to the offshore wind sector, including crew and cargo transfers; installation, maintenance and recovery of demarcation or weather/wave monitoring buoys; subsea drilled anchoring solutions for floating offshore wind; project and vessel management; and naval architectural services.