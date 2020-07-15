The contract is expected to be completed in the first quarter of calendar year 2021

GR Engineering Services announced that is has been awarded an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with Ora Banda Mining Limited (OBM.ASX) (Ora Banda) associated with the restart of the existing Davyhurst Gold Processing Plant located in Western Australia (Davyhurst Restart Project).

The contract price is $10.8 million and will be undertaken on a fixed price bases which includes a provisional sum component. The scope of works include the refurbishment, optimisation and recommissioning of the existing 1.2 Mtpa Davyhurst Gold Processing Plant, borefields and associated infrastructure. Work will start immediately and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of calendar year 2021.

Commenting on the award, GR Engineering’s Managing Director, Mr Geoff Jones, said: “GR Engineering is pleased to have been awarded the EPC contract for the Davyhurst Restart Project. We are excited to be working with Ora Banda’s management team and look forward to Ora Banda becoming Australia’s newest gold producer.”

