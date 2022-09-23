The Executive Order, which increases the state’s current goal of 7,500 MW, also directs the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to study the feasibility of increasing the target further

Governor Murphy signs executive order increasing offshore wind goal to 11,000MW by 2040. (Credit: Florian Pircher from Pixabay)

Governor Phil Murphy today signed Executive Order No. 307, increasing New Jersey’s offshore wind goal by nearly 50 percent to 11,000 megawatts (MW) by 2040. The Executive Order, which increases the state’s current goal of 7,500 MW, also directs the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to study the feasibility of increasing the target further.

Accompanying the Executive Order, Governor Murphy also announced the release of the Green Jobs for a Sustainable Future report, created by the New Jersey Council on the Green Economy in partnership with the Governor’s Office of Climate Action and the Green Economy. The report outlines recommendations and pathways for growing a demographically representative and inclusive green workforce as New Jersey pursues its clean energy future. Established during Governor Murphy’s first term, the Council is comprised of experts, advocates, and leaders from across industry and organized labor. Governor Murphy directed the Council to prepare the report in order to promote diversity and opportunity in the green economy for environmental justice communities while making pathways to green jobs more accessible for workers, especially union members.

In addition to introducing the Council’s report, Governor Murphy also announced the release of an Offshore Wind jobs analysis and highlighted $10 million in new investments, which will guide and support the State as it prepares to execute a One Year Action Plan designed to generate good-paying jobs in the growing green economy. Several private sector partners, including Unilever, DSM, Hugo Neu, IKEA, Siemens, and Hackensack Meridian Health, committed to supporting these crucial efforts by signing the Corporate Green Jobs Pledge.

These announcements, which were made during Climate Week at a U.S. Climate Alliance event alongside New York Governor Kathy Hochul, underscore Governor Murphy’s commitment to building an inclusive green workforce and achieving a 100-percent clean energy state economy by 2050.

“Extreme weather events and severe flooding across the country leave no room for doubt – the effects of climate change are becoming more impactful and more aggressive, and we must do the same,” said Governor Murphy. “Our renewed and strengthened commitment to offshore wind development testifies to my Administration’s understanding that, regardless of our impressive successes to date, there is always more that we can do to make New Jersey more sustainable while further advancing the state’s economic vitality. Indeed, the groundbreaking report prepared under the aegis of the Council of the Green Economy proves, now more than ever, that environmental health and economic health are inextricably connected.”

“Let there be no doubt that New Jersey is a leader when it comes to moving towards a green economy. Today’s actions take us a few steps forward towards Governor Murphy’s goal of becoming a 100-percent green-energy state by 2050,” said First Lady Tammy Murphy, honorary chair of the Council on the Green Economy. “When that day comes, the Council on the Green Economy will have created an equitable workforce of well trained and skilled climate literate professionals who will continue the fight for generation to come against climate change.”

“Today’s announcements underscore our determination to not only double our efforts in the fight against climate change, but to ensure that every New Jerseyan can reap the benefits of transitioning to a clean energy economy,” said Jane Cohen, Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Climate Action and the Green Economy. “As we set our sights on even bolder offshore wind targets, we will strive toward the equitable development of a green economy that produces good-paying jobs, wage parity, and long-term career opportunities for future generations.”

“New Jersey will depend on a highly trained workforce to ensure Governor Murphy’s energy goals are met as our state positions itself as a national model for renewable energy sectors,” said New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo, New Jersey Council on the Green Economy Co-Chair. “The increasing opportunities in the offshore wind and clean energy sectors afford workers of all incomes and backgrounds the prospect of developing specialized, in-demand skills and talents, leading to the clear pathway for advancement and financial success that comes with high-quality, family-sustaining green jobs.”

“Today’s exciting announcement by Governor Murphy demonstrates New Jersey’s commitment to offshore wind and workforce development for our green economy,” said NJBPU President Joseph L. Fiordaliso. “Offshore wind is a vital component of our clean energy mix as we strive to meet 100 percent clean energy by 2050. The Board has already approved three offshore wind projects in its first two solicitations, totaling more than 3,700 MW and is now preparing for its third solicitation of 1,200 MW in the first quarter of 2023. Creating a workforce to meet the needs of this burgeoning industry is critical to the success of creating a clean energy future and combatting climate change.”

“From the country’s first purpose-built offshore wind port to a nation-leading strategy for improving water infrastructure, New Jersey is demonstrating that strong environmental policy supports and promotes economic growth,” said Shawn M. LaTourette, the State’s Commissioner of Environmental Protection and Co-Chair of the Council on the Green Economy. “The Murphy Administration’s commitment to improving our environment as we promote growth is creating good-paying jobs, including through our pursuit of a just clean energy transition and clean water for all. The Council’s inaugural report charts a course for accelerating New Jersey’s green economic growth.”

“Governor Murphy’s signing of EO No.307 serves as a testament to this Administration’s promise of a cleaner, safer future for New Jerseyans, accompanied by thousands of good paying, family-sustaining jobs,” said NJEDA Chief Executive Officer Tim Sullivan. “’The Green Jobs for a Sustainable Future’ report demonstrates that the State is cultivating its offshore wind industry in a thoughtful, methodical manner. By helping to ensure equity and inclusiveness, and through the willingness of private and public leaders to support the growth of this critical sector, we can – and will – secure New Jersey’s leadership in the global offshore wind arena.”

“BlocPower is committed to making buildings smarter, greener and healthier while ensuring decarbonization upgrades are affordable for all Americans,” said BlocPower founder and CEO Donnel Baird. “The only serious path to addressing the climate crisis is through prioritizing marginalized communities, as they hold massive economic and political power, and also are responsible for an enormous amount of emissions. We applaud New Jersey for recognizing this and taking real climate action.”

“Working on the Green Jobs for a Sustainable Future Report with this Council has been an honor,” said Francisco Cortes, NJ State Veterans Chamber of Commerce President & Co-Founder. “Our recommendations for a greener economy reflect the incredibly diverse communities across New Jersey and will provide a pathway forward for generations to follow.”

“The roadmap offers policy solutions that will help create a green economy that will produce good green jobs that are accessible to all New Jerseyans,” said Debra Coyle, NJ Work Environment Council Executive Director.

“I’m thrilled to have been a part of this extraordinary Council. With its unique blend of data analytics and modeling, site visits and direct stakeholder engagement, the Council has delivered a high-impact, actionable roadmap to advance New Jersey’s clean energy transition,” said EV Edison, Inc. President David M. Daly. “I’m especially proud of the Council’s recommendations on the workforce of the future, which will reach deep into New Jersey’s urban communities to recruit, train, and prepare diverse workers for new careers in our expanding green economy.”

“As a member of the Council for the Green Economy and Newark resident, we know as climate changes NJ’s low income residents and seniors need protection from colder winters and hotter summers and corresponding rising energy costs. With a state budget out of crisis, now is the time to invest 100% of the Clean Energy Fund in the communities, families and homes who need it the most and it was intended to lift up,” stated Kim Gaddy, New Jersey Environmental Justice Director, Clean Water Action. “To that end, I applaud Gov. Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy efforts to prioritize high-quality good jobs that are accessible to all in the Green Jobs for a Sustainable Future report. Implementing this report can’t happen fast enough because environmental justice communities are ground zero for climate change and must have access to green jobs that are also ‘good jobs,’ and offer family sustaining wages and long-term career pathways in the green economy. This is foundational to both meeting New Jersey’s climate goals, and to supporting equitable economic growth and mobility across New Jersey.”

“Tackling climate change is an enormous challenge, but also a massive opportunity for states across the country to grow their economies and deliver rewarding, well-paying jobs to residents of all backgrounds,” said Alli Gold Roberts, senior director of state policy at Ceres, and a member of the New Jersey Council on the Green Economy.

“Preparing for the clean energy transition starts and ends with the workforce – both of today and tomorrow. Green jobs are the future of the energy industry, but to get there, we need robust pathways and engagement across industry, trades and policy-makers,” said Kim Hanemann, PSE&G President and Chief Operating Officer. “The opportunities laid out in the Green Jobs for a Sustainable Future report are vital to expanding access, building skills and ensuring we have a pipeline of exceptional talent, including from non-traditional and underserved communities.”

“This plan offers thoughtful strategies, meaningful resources, and a road map for connecting those who have been left behind to the exciting new opportunities of the Green Economy,” said Isles, Inc. CEO Sean Jackson. “Let’s get to work and make that happen!”

“The Council on the Green Economy is an opportunity for New Jersey to imagine local supply chain resiliency and its influence on increasing economic development, innovation and workforce opportunities while significantly reducing our collective environmental impact,” said Kevin Lyons, Ph.D., Rutgers Business School.

Source: Company Press Release