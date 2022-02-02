Under the terms of the MSA the term is extended until 31 January 2025, with an option for SIMEC Mining to extend the contract for up to another 3 year

Golding and SIMEC Mining agree to contract extension. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay)

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) is pleased to advise that its wholly owned subsidiary Golding Contractors Pty Ltd (Golding) has signed a contract with OneSteel Manufacturing Pty Ltd trading as SIMEC Mining to extend the current Mining Services Agreement (MSA) for a further 3 years.

Under the terms of the MSA the term is extended until 31 January 2025, with an option for SIMEC Mining to extend the contract for up to another 3 years. The contract value for the initial 3-year extension is around $600M.

Under this new arrangement Golding will continue to provide mine planning, load and haul, and maintenance services at the South Middleback Ranges and Iron Baron Mining Area, as well as the recommencement of a third mining area at Iron Knob.

Golding will continue to employ approximately 600 people at the mines, most of which live in the Whyalla district of South Australia or in the Adelaide region.

NRW CEO & Managing Director Jules Pemberton commenting on the award said, “This extended agreement is particularly pleasing as an example of a Golding team working closely with our client to generate sustained cost-effective solutions”.

Source: Company Press Release