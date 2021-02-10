The Port of Nigg will be used as a base for 114 wind turbine foundation structures of the wind project

Total owns 51% stake in Seagreen project.(Credit: Julia Schwab from Pixabay)

Global Energy Group’s (GEG) Port of Nigg has been selected by SSE Renewables and Total as the marshalling, storage and logistics base for the Seagreen offshore wind farm project being built in Scotland’s Firth of Forth.

Seagreen’s foundation and inter-array cable engineering, procurement, construction and installation contractor Seaway 7 has selected Scottish firm GEG on behalf of SSE and Total to manage marshalling and logistics services from the Port of Nigg.

Located near Inverness, Scotland, the Port of Nigg will serve as a base for 114 wind turbine foundation structures to be used in the 1,075MW project.

The offshore wind contract is said to support 141 skilled jobs at the Port of Nigg in Tain. Foundation installation at the wind project is expected to begin in the second half of 2021.

Global Energy Group CEO Tim Cornelius said: “The heavy load bearing capacity and deep-water quayside together with the facility’s strategic location and onsite, experienced, support services make the Port of Nigg the ideal choice for the execution of projects of this scale.

“We are delighted to be supporting Seaway 7 on the Seagreen Project on behalf of SSE Renewables and Total and look forward to welcoming the foundation structures to our facility.”

Situated 27km off the coast of Angus in the North Sea firth, the Seagreen offshore wind farm is a £3bn joint venture project between Total and SSE Renewables.

Upon completion, Seagreen is expected to become the largest and deepest offshore wind farm in Scotland.

The wind farm will generate green energy that can be supplied to over 1.6 million homes. It will be equivalent to two-thirds of all Scottish homes.

Seagreen is expected to displace more than two million tonnes of carbon dioxide from electricity generated by fossil fuels every year.

SSE Renewables owns 49% stake in the Seagreen wind project and is leading on the development and construction of the joint venture project. Total owns the remaining 51% stake.

In December 2020, Siemens Energy secured a contract from MHI Vestas Offshore Wind (MHI Vestas) to provide 114 low-loss distribution transformers for the Seagreen offshore wind farm.