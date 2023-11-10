As part of the partnership between Baker Hughes and Texas LNG, Baker Hughes also has a framework agreement to make a strategic Pre-FID investment in the project’s late-stage development

Glenfarne Energy Transition’s Texas LNG selects Baker Hughes gas technology. (Credit: Baker Hughes Company)

Texas LNG, a four million tonnes per annum (“MTPA”) liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) export terminal to be constructed in the Port of Brownsville, Texas, and subsidiary of Glenfarne Energy Transition, LLC (“Glenfarne”), a global energy transition leader providing critical solutions to lower the world’s carbon footprint, has selected Baker Hughes, an energy technology company to supply gas compression technology equipment, including electric motor drives, for its LNG export terminal. As part of the partnership between Baker Hughes and Texas LNG, Baker Hughes also has a framework agreement to make a strategic Pre-FID investment in the project’s late-stage development.

The agreement with Baker Hughes facilitates Texas LNG’s “Green by Design” approach, which intends to use abundant sources of locally procured renewable energy to power the facility and drive the plant’s electric motors. This green-ready infrastructure allows Texas LNG to eliminate most CO2 emissions to less than half of a typical LNG export project, making it one of the lowest-emitting liquefaction facilities in the world.

“We are pleased to be partnering with a world-class organization like Baker Hughes for this critical equipment,” said Brendan Duval, CEO and Founder of Glenfarne Energy Transition. “Baker Hughes’ strategic commitment into Texas LNG further underscores the commitment between the parties on Texas LNG and its strength as a fully permitted, late-stage infrastructure project.”

“Natural gas and LNG will continue to play a critical role in the energy transition, and we are pleased to support Texas LNG with our leading technologies and partnership,” said Lorenzo Simonelli, chairman & CEO of Baker Hughes. “Our decades of experience in the LNG space and our proven solutions will help to ensure greater LNG supply as we work together to balance the energy trilemma of security, sustainability, and affordability.”

Texas LNG will close its project financing in 2024 with construction commencing shortly thereafter. The equipment order is expected to be granted in conjunction with financial close of the project. The first LNG exports from Texas LNG are expected to be shipped in late 2027 or early 2028.

