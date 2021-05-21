The companies will pilot ReISource to trace responsibly produced cobalt from the mine to the electric car

The final solution is expected to be launched in 2022.(Credit: Chris Wiedenhoff from Pixabay)

Glencore, CMOC, and Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) have partnered with battery material supplier Umicore to trial blockchain technology for end-to-end cobalt traceability.

Under the partnership, the companies will pilot ReISource, a solution to trace responsibly produced cobalt from the mine to the electric car.

The blockchain solution will be tested real operating conditions, from upstream cobalt production facilities in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to downstream electric vehicle production sites.

To be piloted until the end of 2021, the final solution is expected to be launched in 2022.

Glencore said that a global EV producer and one of the world’s leading battery makers are also part of the pilot.

Launched in 2019, Re|Source was founded by CMOC, ERG and Glencore.

Re|Source combines a set of industrial sustainable mining and sourcing standards and frameworks to ensure that all cobalt used in end products is sustainably sourced.

The solution is also designed to explore the traceability and disclosure of the aspects of the related GHG emissions along the value chain.

Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg said: “Blockchain technology offers us an unprecedented ability for traceability in the supply chain.

“Through this pilot, we are supporting the development of this tool for our customers who seek to understand and demonstrate the origin of the cobalt units in their products. But traceability is not enough on its own, it must be part of a wider industry effort to bring improvements to the entire cobalt supply chain.

“This starts with responsible sourcing compliance, for example through RMI; the collective use of wider ESG standards such as CIRAF and ICMM; and supporting the artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) sector in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) sector through multi-stakeholder initiatives like the Fair Cobalt Alliance (FCA).”

Re|Source is aimed at speeding up sustainable practices for every unit of cobalt mined, processed and used in end products.