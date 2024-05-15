ASME's certification follows a rigorous evaluation process, affirming TEi's establishment of a Quality Assurance Program compliant with ASME Section III Code requirements

Thermal Engineering International (USA) Inc. (TEi) proudly announces the reception of Certificates of Authorization pursuant to Section III Division 1 of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) Boiler and Pressure Vessel Code (BPVC). These certificates authorize TEi’s Joplin, MO facility to design and fabricate nuclear safety-related components and appurtenances.

The accreditation encompasses the construction of Class 1, 2, 3, and metal containment pressure vessels and piping systems (N), as well as the construction of Class 1, 2, 3, and metal containment appurtenances with furnishing material (NPT), supports (NS), and shop assembly (NA). ASME’s certification follows a rigorous evaluation process, affirming TEi’s establishment of a Quality Assurance Program compliant with ASME Section III Code requirements.

As a subsidiary of Babcock Power Inc., TEi stands as the premier domestic supplier of Turbine Island heat exchangers to nuclear power stations, encompassing Moisture Separator Reheaters, Feedwater Heaters, and Steam Surface Condensers. TEi’s Joplin, Missouri facility has held ASME certifications for Section VIII Division 1 (U) pressure vessels, S stamp for boiler pressure parts, and R stamp for pressure part repairs and alterations since 1979. In 2016, TEi expanded its certifications to include Section VIII Division 2 (U2), further enhancing its capabilities to design and supply safety-related heat exchanger components and services for both existing and new-build nuclear stations, including traditional large-scale and modern small modular varieties.

Joseph Green, Chief Nuclear Officer at TEi, expressed excitement about supplying ASME Section III heat exchangers for customers, highlighting nuclear power’s ability to deliver high-capacity baseload power while minimizing greenhouse gas emissions. “We are committed to the highest levels of quality and performance in our products,” he added.

Ken Murakoshi, President and CEO of Thermal Engineering International (USA) Inc., emphasized the significance of the Section III N certifications in bolstering TEi’s support for the Nuclear Industry’s efforts towards global net-zero and energy security objectives.

