Georgia-based energy utility Georgia Power has secured approval for its plans to own and operate 80MW of battery energy storage systems in the state.

The plan which was present in the company’s 2019 Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) was approved by the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) and it includes energy storage, along with 72% more renewable generation by 2024.

Georgia Power’s senior vice president and senior production officer Allen Reaves said: “Working with the Georgia PSC, we are positioning Georgia as a leader in the Southeast in battery energy storage, which is critical to growing and maximizing the value of renewable energy for customers as we increase our renewable generation by 72 percent by 2024.

“Through the IRP process, Georgia Power will continue to invest in a diverse energy portfolio including the development of renewable resources in a way that benefits all customers to deliver clean, safe, reliable energy at rates that are well below the national average.”

Georgia Power plans to grow renewables by over 72% by 2024

The company also plans to add 2.26GW in new renewable sources including solar, wind and biomass to its energy mix. By adding this, Georgia Power will continue as a major player in solar energy production and grow its renewable generation by more than 72% to 5.3GW by 2024 and increase its renewable capacity to 22% of its portfolio.

Furthermore, the company also plans to retire five coal-fired units, four at Plant Hammond near Rome, Georgia, and one at Plant McIntosh near Rincon, Georgia. This will reduce its coal-fired generation capacity to nearly half of coal-fleet in 2005. It will also not renew its operating licenses for the Estatoah, Langdale and Riverview hydro dams.

The company has also secured approvals to go head with five hydro investment projects including projects at Terrora, Tugalo, Bartletts Ferry, Nacoochee and Oliver generating facilities.