The US automaker has revealed it will offer 30 all-electric models globally by 2025, as it aims to become the leading manufacturer in the EV race

General Motors is aiming to become the leading manufacturer in the EV race (Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Mariordo)

General Motors has ramped up its commitment to electric vehicles (EVs) as the world continues its shift away from high-polluting fossil fuel alternatives.

The US automaker revealed it will offer 30 all-electric models globally by 2025, while up to 40% of its US entries will be battery electric vehicles by the mid-century, as it aims to become the leading manufacturer in the EV race.

GM has increased its financial commitment to EVs and autonomous vehicles (AVs) to $27bn through to 2025 – up from the $20bn planned before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

GM’s chairman and CEO Mary Barra said: “Climate change is real, and we want to be part of the solution by putting everyone in an EV.

“We are transitioning to an all-electric portfolio from a position of strength and we’re focused on growth.

“We can accelerate our EV plans because we are rapidly building a competitive advantage in batteries, software, vehicle integration, manufacturing and customer experience.”

Other commitments General Motors is making for electric vehicles

As companies continue to improve their understanding of EV technology, the products on offer to customers is constantly improving.

GM said engineering advances have increased from its previously estimated maximum range of Ultium-based vehicles from driving ranges of 400 miles to 450 miles on a full charge once they are produced.

It added that the Ultium platform provides the “building blocks for everything”, from mass market to high performance vehicles – all from a single, common cell in most markets and a set of interchangeable propulsion components.

As part of GM’s EV plan, more than half of its capital spending and product development team will be devoted to electric and electric-autonomous vehicle programmes.

The firm said its second-generation Ultium chemistry is projected to deliver twice the energy density at less than half the cost of today’s chemistry. It is already prototype testing this technology, which is expected to be available by 2025.

GM claims the Ultium technology, supported by hundreds of granted patents and pending patent applications, is expected to bring EVs closer to price parity with gas-powered vehicles.

The automaker said both the GMC HUMMER EV and Cadillac LYRIQ programmes have been accelerated, along with other vehicles to be revealed at a later date.

As part of the commitments, it is hiring 3,000 electrical system, infotainment software and controls engineers, plus developers for Java, Android, iOS and other platforms.

GM is also continuing to explore third-party licensing for its Ultium EV architecture, batteries and propulsion systems, along with its Hydrotec fuel cell technology developed with Honda.

In collaboration with its dealers, the firm said it will leverage its sales and service capabilities and software-powered innovations to deliver an “exceptional customer experience for EV loyalists and new EV customers alike”.