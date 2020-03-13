Upon completion, te Killingly Energy Center will be capable of powering approximately 500,000 homes

NTE Energy will own, construct and operate the facility. (Credit: Pixabay/MonikaP)

Argan’s wholly owned subsidiary Gemma Power Systems has secured an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract from NTE Connecticut for a 650MW power project in Connecticut, US.

The natural gas-fired power plant, named Killingly Energy Center, will feature Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Americas, (MHPS) developed an M501JAC gas turbine and a TC2F steam turbine in a multi-shaft configuration.

Gemma Power Systems co-president Charles Collins IV said: “This will be the fourth project for the team of NTE, MHPS and Gemma and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to design and build another state-of-the-art energy project and to have it located in our home state of Connecticut.

“This project provides Gemma with another opportunity to use Connecticut labor which has successfully supported Gemma on past projects.”

Killingly Energy Center is scheduled to begin commercial operations in 2022

Located in Killingly, Connecticut, the project is being developed by NTE Energy.

NTE Energy will own, construct and operate the facility, which will be capable of powering approximately 500,000 homes.

The $500m project is estimated to see the start of construction in second quarter of this year while it is scheduled to begin commercial operations in 2022.

Killingly Energy Center is expected create 450 jobs during the construction phase and is expected to create 20-25 full time jobs once operational.

In January, Gemma has secured an EPC contract from Harrison Power for the construct of 1.085MW Harrison Energy Center in Ohio.

To be located about 80.4km west of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Harrison County, the project is being developed by Harrison Power’s parent company EmberClear.