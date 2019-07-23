The Haliade-X 12 MW features nacelle and 107-m long blades to allow generation of more power in an environment with increased competition

Image: The Saint-Nazaire production site is dedicated for manufacturing offshore wind turbine generators. Photo: Courtesy of General Electric.

GE Renewable Energy has unveiled the first components, which were manufactured at its production site in Saint-Nazaire, France, of the Haliade-X 12 MW offshore wind turbine.

The first nacelle unveiled by the company would be shipped from Saint-Nazaire to Rotterdam-Maasvlakte in the Netherlands over the coming weeks. The Haliade-X 12 MW prototype is planned to be tested at Rotterdam-Maasvlakte, following the assembly of its components.

GE Renewable Energy said that it intends to install the prototype on land, to simplify access for testing. The initial phase will allow the company to acquire the required data to obtain the type certification, before commercializing the product.

In addition, the second nacelle, which is currently being assembled at Saint-Nazaire, is planned to be dispatched to the ORE Catapult test centre at Blyth, in the UK, for testing in actual operational conditions to reduce the time required to confirm its performance levels and reliability.

The Haliade-X 12MW turbine is capable of generating 67GWh in gross annual energy, providing adequate clean energy to power 16,000 European households and save up to 42 million metric tonnes of CO 2 , an equivalent of eliminating emissions generated by 9,000 vehicles in a year alone.

The new Haliade-X 12 MW offshore wind turbine is planned to be launched in the market in 2021.

GE Renewable Energy CEO Jérôme Pécresse said: “Today’s presentation of the first ever Haliade-X 12 MW nacelle at Saint-Nazaire is the start of a key new phase in our ongoing commitment to structuring the offshore wind turbine segment.

“This project clearly reflects our ability to invest and innovate, supporting our customers on an ultra-competitive market in exponential growth. Thanks to the Haliade-X 12 MW, we are proud to prepare for the future of the offshore wind industry from Saint-Nazaire, a benchmark production site for offshore wind international projects.”

The company said that its Saint-Nazaire production site is dedicated to manufacturing offshore wind turbine generators and nacelles. Since its opening in December 2014, the facility has assembled more than 80 Haliade 150-6MW wind turbines.

GE Renewable Energy Offshore Wind CEO John Lavelle said: “We are on track to start commercializing this new product very shortly. Once we have received the type certificate (2020), we will be ready to start mass production and send out the first commercial units by mid-2021. Haliade-X 12MW is an outstanding and strategic project for GE. We aim to meet the requirements of our customers by providing a more affordable and competitive energy source.”