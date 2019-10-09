The turbines will increase the capacity of EDF Renewables’ Ventos da Bahia wind farm by 132.5MW

Image: GE to supply its Cypress turbines for the first time in Brazil. Photo: Courtesy of General Electric.

GE Renewable Energy has signed a contract with EDF Renewables to supply turbines for the Ventos da Bahia wind farm, located near the cities of Bonito and Mulungu do Morro, in Brazil.

As part of the contract, the company will supply 25 of its largest onshore turbines, the Cypress platform turbines, which will operate at 5.3MW. It is GE’s first contract with EDF Renewables in the country.

Each of the turbines will be between 101m and 126m tall, with 77m carbon blades and 158m rotor. The new turbines will bring an additional 132.5MW of capacity to EDF’s Ventos da Bahia wind farm, which currently has an installed capacity of 182MW.

GE Renewable Energy Americas onshore wind CEO Vikas Anand, said: “GE is delighted to work with EDF Renewables on this exciting project. GE remains deeply committed to Brazil’s energy future and we are proud to introduce our Cypress turbine to the region’s installed base, enabling additional renewable, sustainable energy access for consumers.”

The contract also includes 20 years of operation and maintenance (O&M) services for all equipment to be delivered by GE for the wind farm.

GE will produce the Cypress platform wind turbines locally in Brazil

GE will produce the Cypress wind turbines at its facility in Camaçari, Brazil and the blades will be produced by its subsidiary LM Wind Power, at its unit located in the Port of Suape (PE).

Last month, GE was selected by Sanko Enerji to supply its Cypress platform turbines for the 51MW Gazi-9 Wind Farm in Turkey.

To be located in Çanakkale, Turkey, the wind farm will generate enough renewable energy to power nearly 100,000 Turkish homes and is expected to play a significant role in supporting the country’s renewable energy target.

The wind farm’s construction is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of this year and its operations could begin by the end of next October.