US-based energy techniques company GE Power has signed a five-year maintenance contract with the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) to deliver services and maintenance to the Bhola power plant in Bangladesh.

Under the contract, the company is responsible to provide services and maintenance as the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) to the combined-cycle gas-based power plant.

The 225MW combined cycle gas-based power plant is located in Bhola district of Bangladesh.

The deal includes procurement of spares and services of the two GE 6F.03 gas turbines installed at the power plant.

The power plant has started operations in 2015 and was established to address the shortage of reliable power in the island district.

The contract is expected to improve the availability and utilisation of the assets, which have the capacity to generate enough electricity to power nearly 270,000 homes in Bangladesh.

BPDB chairman Khaled Mahmood said: “To meet the increasing electricity demand in Bangladesh, we are adopting the latest technology to ensure that our power plants continue to generate reliable electricity throughout their life-cycle.

“Our vision is to supply uninterrupted quality power to all, and we need trusted partners like GE to help us realizing it.”

Currently, GE has an installed base of nearly 37 gas turbines in Bangladesh.

The gas turbine fleet consists of a portfolio of GE’s technologies which comprises E-class, F-class, Frame 5, Frame 6 and aero-derivative that are powering operations at various state-owned power plants in the country.

GE South Asia Gas Power Systems CEO Deepesh Nanda said: “Today, GE offers the largest power plant services portfolio in the industry globally, including the cross-fleet capabilities.

“Bangladesh’s growing power sector needs customized solutions that can unleash better performance, increase flexibility and lower risk for the plant owners.

“GE, along with its customers, takes pride to be a catalyst in bringing new synergies in the energy ecosystem of Bangladesh – delivering long-term benefits to the people.”

