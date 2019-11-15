GE Renewable Energy selected by Engie North America to supply turbines for wind farms whose operations are expected to begin by mid-next year

Image: GE to supply turbines for Engie’s two wind farms in the US. Photo: Courtesy of General Electric.

GE Renewable Energy has been selected by Engie North America to supply turbines for two onshore wind farms to be located in the US states of Oklahoma and South Dakota, totaling 494MW.

As part of the agreements with Engie North America, GE will supply 88 of its 2.8-127 turbines for the King Plains wind project in Oklahoma and 92 of 2.7-116 turbines for the first phase of the Triple H Wind project in South Dakota.

Construction on the projects began this year and both the projects are expected to begin operations in the second half of next year. With the two projects, Engie North America had contracted 885MW of new wind turbines from GE Renewable Energy in the last one year.

GE Renewable Energy Americas Onshore Wind CEO Vikas Anand said: “We’re delighted to partner with ENGIE on these projects. Our best-selling 2 MW turbines are a great fit for Engie’s needs, and we’re proud to help bring additional clean, affordable, renewable energy to their customers in Oklahoma and South Dakota.”

According to a report published by the American Wind Energy Association, the US wind market remains strong, as the second quarter of this year, saw a wind capacity of nearly 42GW under construction or in advanced development.

Recently, GE announced that its 12MW Haliade-X offshore wind turbine nacelle had arrived at the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult’s testing facility in Blyth, Northumberland in the UK.

The nacelle which is comparable to six double-decker London buses, will undergo full indoor testing as part of a technology programme that will replicate real-world conditions.

GE Renewable Energy had invested nearly £15m ($19.2m) in testing and research and development activities on the Haliade-X in the UK.

A Haliade-X 12 MW turbine will have a capacity to generate up to 67GWh of gross annual energy production, which will sufficient to provide clean energy to power 16,000 European households.