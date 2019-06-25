The scope of the project would highlight the GE Renewable Energy's capabilities in Spain with operations, manufacturing of blades, services and digital monitoring to be done in country.

Image: GE Renewable Energy intends to produce the turbines at its Salzbergen site in Germany. Photo: Courtesy of General Electric.

GE Renewable Energy announced its partnership with Enerfín to support the construction of 50MW Cofrentes wind farm, by providing 13 onshore wind turbines.

The Cofrentes wind farm is the first project between the two companies, and marks the return of wind energy to the Valencian Community after an eight-year beak.

In addition, the 111.5m hub height of the wind turbines provided by the company would take advantage of the wind conditions in the mountainous range of La Muela de Cortes.

The project is planned to be powered by 13 of GE’s 3.8-137 onshore wind turbines.

GE Renewable Energy intends to produce the turbines at its Salzbergen site in Germany, and manufacture the blades at its LM Wind Power in Spain.

GE Renewable Energy Europe and SSA onshore wind CEO Peter Wells said: “we are very excited to be working with Enerfín in our first project together and to be able to do so on a project that highlights our commitment to the Spanish wind market, while offering the full range of local capabilities, expertise and unique solutions we have in Spain.”

GE Renewable Energy will also provide service for the project

Under the contract, the company will also provide a 25year full service for the project, offering data-driven insights, expert recommendations, and advanced field services, all sourced locally, through its service site in Noblejas and the new Remote Operations Center (ROC) in Barcelona.

GE Renewable Energy said that its Noblejas site, where the drivetrains of the Cofrentes turbines are sent for service, is one of the few sites in Spain capable of servicing machines of up to 4MW from a variety of manufactures. In addition, its ROC in Barcelona is expected to add to its radar Enerfín’s turbines , after they are commissioned in 2020.

In a separate development, GE announced that it has facilitated €90m (£80.3m) project financing for phase II construction of Ukrainian wind farm, Primorskaya Wind Electric Plant (Primorsk).