GE Renewable Energy has secured a contract from US-based independent energy storage solutions developer Convergent Energy + Power (Convergent) for three projects with a total capacity of 100MWh, in California, US.

Under the contract, GE Renewable Energy’s will supply battery energy storage systems for the three projects and provide a long-term service and augmentation guarantees.

GE Renewable Energy renewable hybrids CEO Prakash Chandra said: “Energy Storage is going to be a major component in the energy transition to more renewable generation, and our collaboration with Convergent in California is a stepping stone in demonstrating the industry’s commitment to deliver more reliable and dispatchable renewable energy”.

The energy storage systems are set to provide targeted local capacity to enhance grid reliability during peak periods and serves as fast-acting stabilisation devices.

GE Renewable Energy reaches 495MWh in battery energy storage space

GE Renewable Energy said that the current project marks the largest energy storage project it has built in the US till date, and helps the company reach a total of 495MWh of battery energy storage capacity in operation or construction.

The company offers Reservoir platform, a flexible, compact energy storage solution that was launched in 2018. The solution integrates GE’s advanced technologies and expertise in plant controls, power electronics, battery management systems and electrical balance of plant.

Convergent Energy + Power (Convergent) is engaged in managing the energy storage asset development cycle to help customers dealing with expensive, decentralised, and renewable-driven energy landscape.

It is also one of the largest independent operators of energy storage in North America, with more than 120MW and 240 MWh of projects in operation, construction, or under contract.

Convergent COO and CFO Frank Genova said: “Convergent has a track-record of developing trailblazing energy storage assets that advance the energy storage sector; we’re proud to partner with GE Renewable Energy to provide for local area reliability and support the growth of renewable energy in California.”