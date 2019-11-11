The new center will commence repairing HA components in 2021

Image: GE’s 7HA.02 gas turbine. Photo: Courtesy of General Electric.

GE has announced plans to invest up to $60m to create a new global repair engineering and development center in Singapore.

The investment will be made over 10 years to upgrade its current global repair service center.

The company plans to build the next-generation repair capabilities for HA gas turbines by developing a new center in the site. GE will be supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) in the project.

The center will commence repairing HA components in 2021. It will include a research and development (R&D) center to create improved HA repair capabilities and the repair of high-tech components, such as HA nozzles and blades.

GE Gas Power CEO Scott Strazik said: “The new center for our industry-leading HA gas turbine technology is expected to become one of GE’s largest gas turbine repair facilities globally servicing our HA and Aeroderivative gas turbines.

“In addition, it will allow us to better serve our HA customers in Asia as we provide localized support and expect to reduce HA repair cycle time for them by up to two months.”

The new center is expected to generate nearly 160 highly skilled jobs and provide local support for HA power plant operators in Asia, reducing repair cycle time by up to two months.

EDB chairman Beh Swan Gin said: “GE’s investment in the Global Repair Engineering and Development Center marks the latest milestone in our longstanding partnership and extends the company’s range of activities in Singapore.

“The establishment of repair development capabilities for gas turbines is a good addition to Singapore’s base of industrial activities and also creates good jobs for Singaporeans. We look forward to the success of this center.”

The investment follows GE’s securing its 100th HA gas turbine order with the Greek MYTILINEOS S.A Power Plant and the introduction of its 7HA.03 gas turbine.

Since the 1970s, GE has been associated with the current service center in Singapore along with local companies.

Earlier, the global repair service center performed marine and offshore repairs.