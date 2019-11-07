GE Renewable Energy will supply 286 units of its 2.5-132 turbines, with 130m soft steel towers for the wind farm

Image: GE Renewable Energy to build 715 MW wind farm in China. Photo: courtesy of InspiredImages from Pixabay.

GE Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of General Electric (GE) has signed an agreement with an electric utility company China Huaneng Group to build a 715MW onshore wind farm in Henan Province, China.

Under the agreement, GE Renewable Energy will supply 286 units of its 2.5-132 turbines, with 130m soft steel towers for the wind farm.

Scheduled to be completed by July 2020, the onshore wind farm will be located in Puyang prefecture, Henan Province, China.

Upon completion of the project, it is expected to have the capacity to produce enough green electricity to supply 500,000 homes in the Henan Province.

The contract is GE’s largest-ever wind order in Asia

GE Renewable Energy president and CEO Jérôme Pécresse said: “We are delighted to be working with the China Huaneng Group Co. Ltd. and the Henan Provincial Government to bring our technology, people, commitment and clean wind power to Henan Province, as China continues to work toward its renewable energy goals.

“GE has a long history in China, and we are excited to have this opportunity to continue to learn locally and grow together, with technology specifically developed for the region.”

GE Renewable Energy said that the project is the single-largest onshore wind contract ever awarded to a non-Chinese wind turbine manufacturer in China and also represents its largest-ever wind order in Asia.

Additionally, the company said that its 2.5-132 turbine models were designed specifically for the low-wind-speed needs of the China wind regime and are made by GE in China.

Previously, China Huaneng and GE worked together on the 151MW Huaneng Dali Longquan wind project in Yunnan, which utilises GE’s 2.75-120 turbine.

China Huaneng Group vice president Xiangdong Ye said: “We are happy to join with GE again to provide clean energy to the people of Henan Province. China Huaneng Group highly recognize the application of advanced technology, dedicate to promote renewable energy deployment and energy transition.

“We look forward to utilizing the latest and greatest low-wind-speed technology to drive farm output as well service efficiency, helping to boost high quality renewable energy development.”

In September, GE Renewable Energy signed an agreement with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) to supply turbines for the latter’s Monegros onshore wind portfolio in Aragon.