Spanish wind turbine-maker Siemens Gamesa has been awarded a contract for a hybrid energy project in Puerto Galera on the island of Mindoro in the Philippines.

The project , which will include a 16MW wind farm and 6MW lithium battery storage system, will provide a stable electricity supply in a location with a weak link to the grid, reducing its dependence on diesel.

Located in the Oriental Mindoro province, it will also feature an in-house central control system to manage the energy generated at the plant.

The supply and commissioning of the project will be handled by Siemens Gamesa, while the construction will be carried out by a subsidiary of Berkeley Energy.

The hybrid wind and storage plant is expected to come online in the second half of this year

Siemens Gamesa has agreed to supply 8 of its 2MW turbines for the project, which will also include a 6MW Gamesa Electric lithium battery storage system.

The battery storage system is expected to be set up and commissioned in the second half of this year.

Currently, the wind power facility has been fully installed for the project, which is expected to be in full operation in the second half of 2020.

Siemens Gamesa has also agreed to provide five-year maintenance services including Siemens Gamesa Hybrid Plant Controller (HPC) system.

The HPC system can manage the power generated and stored at the plant and can fine tune the wind turbines to optimise the entire wind farm’s performance.

Siemens Gamesa onshore sales & marketing managing director Warren Wilson said: “The plant is a great example of Siemens Gamesa’s capabilities to offer energy solutions to areas with difficult access to an electricity grid.

“This plant will help the region to cut its diesel use and emissions, while using storage facilities to assure that people have access to clean energy when they need it. Hybrid solutions such as these, reduce the intermittency of renewable energy, and as such provide huge growth potential.”

