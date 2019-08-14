Including the present two orders, GE has installed a total of 36 units of 6F.03 turbines in China, of which 17 units are currently operational

Image: General Electric Global Operations Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo courtesy of EEJCC/Wikipedia.org.

GE has received two orders for its 6F.03 gas turbines from Guangdong Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing (Lee & Man) and China Huadian (CHD) Xiangyang in China.

The 6F turbines are claimed to be capable of operating on a wide range of natural gas, distillate and synthetic fuels and generates up to 87MW of power in simple cycle.

GE Power 6F senior product manager Ajay Gupta said: “As the world’s power system evolves, the 6F turbine will continue to play a vital role in the future global energy landscape. GE’s on-going investment has enhanced durability and flexibility while improving performance including 24% more megawatts and 5% greater efficiency since the original 6F introduction in 1996.”

GE to supply two 6F.03 gas turbines to Lee & Man

Under the order, the company would supply two 6F.03 gas turbines to Lee & Man for the gas-fired cogeneration plant located at Hongmei Town, Dongguan City, in Guangdong Province of China.

The gas-fired cogeneration project for Lee & Man is designed to host both gas turbines and a heat recovery steam generator (HRSG), to maximize steam supply.

Once operational, the facility is expected to replace the use of 600,000 tonnes of standard coal, and reduce 750,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide, 5000 tonnes sulfur dioxide, 2,000 tonnes nitrogen oxide emissions and 5,000 tonnes dust.

GE would also supply two 6F.03 units for the Phase 1 gas-fired cogeneration project for CHD Xiangyang Fancheng, which marks the first 6F.03 project in the Hubei Province of China.

The 6F.03 gas turbines at the facility are intended to provide both heat and electricity to the Aeronaurics and Astronautics Industrial Park of Fancheng District, Xiangyang City and to the nearby downtown area.

The facility would replace a coal-fired power plant of the same scale, and substitute 620,000 tonnes of standard coal, and reduce emissions of 770,000 tonnes carbon dioxide.

GE vice president and GE Power China president Yang Dan said: “China is on its path to build a lower-carbon, cleaner, safer and more efficient energy system. Gas distributed power is efficient, reliable and flexible, helping generate power during periods of grid instability, maintaining the dynamic balance of the electricity system.

“The 6F.03 gas turbine is a perfect fit for distributed energy and industry cogeneration applications in China with its high flexibility and steam to power ratio.”