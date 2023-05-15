The well was drilled about 25 km south of the Kristin field in the Norwegian Sea

Gas or condensate discovered near Kristin field in Norwegian Sea. (Credit: Wonita or Troy Janzen from Pixabay)

Equinor Energy AS, operator of production licence 255 B, has concluded the drilling of wildcat well 6406/5-2 S.

The well was drilled about 25 km south of the Kristin field in the Norwegian Sea.

The primary exploration target for the well was to prove petroleum in Middle and Lower Jurassic reservoir rocks (the Garn, Ile and Tofte formations).

Well 6406/5-2 S encountered a gas/condensate column of about 24 metres in the Garn Formation, 46 m of which was a sandstone reservoir with poor to moderate reservoir properties. The Garn Formation had a total thickness of 60 metres. The well also encountered 102 metres and 140 metres of sandstone reservoirs in the Ile and Tofte Formations, respectively, with moderate to good reservoir quality. The reservoir was water-filled.

Preliminary estimates place the size of the discovery in the Garn Formation between 0.2 and 1.1 million Sm3 of recoverable oil equivalent. The licensees will assess the discovery alongside other nearby discoveries/prospects, as regards further follow-up.

The well was not formation-tested, but data acquisition and sampling have been carried out.

This is the fourth exploration well in production licence 255 B, which was carved out of production licence 255 in 2016 (awarded in the 16th licensing round).

Well 6406/5-2 S was drilled to a vertical depth of 4582 metres, and was terminated in the Ror Formation from the Early Jurassic.

Water depth at the site is 304 metres. The well has been permanently plugged and abandoned.

Well 6406/5-2 S was drilled by the Deepsea Stavanger drilling facility, which is now drilling a pilot hole in production licence 1058, where Equinor is the operator.

Source: Company Press Release