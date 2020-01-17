Following last year’s geotechnical contract for the Hollandse Kust (west) Offshore Wind Farm Zone, Fugro has been awarded a geotechnical site investigation contract for the Ten noorden van de Waddeneilanden Wind Farm Zone (TNWWFZ)

Fugro wins geotechnical site investigation contract off the Dutch coast. (Credit: makunin from Pixabay.)

The final deliverable for the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO.nl, part of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy) will be a data package which can be used to prepare a detailed integrated geological and geotechnical soil model, on which wind farm developers will base future tenders.

The fieldwork will take place from February to May this year, and the project will comprise two phases: a shallow subsurface investigation completed in Phase 1, followed by a borehole drilling programme, and standard and advanced laboratory testing, in Phase 2.

“This latest award for the Dutch wind farm industry underlines our commitment to support the offshore wind industry in the global energy transition and proves that technical innovation wins contracts. Our innovative and continuously upgraded seabed and downhole tools, such as the SEACALF® Mk IV and WISON® Mk V, now fully operational on our vessels, are a major asset,” said Sven Plasman, Project Director at Fugro. “Furthermore, this award from RVO.nl recognises the importance of Fugro’s initiatives to improve project sustainability by reducing the carbon footprint of our site investigations.”

Frank van Erp, RVO.nl’s project manager, said: “We aim for continuous improvement in site data for Dutch Wind Farm Zones to accelerate the development of Dutch offshore wind energy. With Fugro on our team, we look forward to achieving this goal.’’

The TNWWFZ is 46 nautical miles off the north coast of the Netherlands. The total surface area is approximately 120 km2 and the zone will accommodate 700 MW.

